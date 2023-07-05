Pet owners Not Providing Shelter Face Cruelty Charge Under New Law

SABRINA BATES

MVP Regional News Editor

A new Tennessee law will levy an animal cruelty charge against those who fail to provide adequate shelter for outside pets, beginning July 1.

Under Senate Bill 195, necessary shelter must be provided for all outdoor animals other than just dogs in a person’s custody.

Certain provisions were enacted pertaining to outdoor shelters for dogs that primarily reside outside under the legislation.

Structures must meet the following to be considered adequate:

–constructed of sound and substantial materialsufficient to protect the dog from inclement weather, and of a size appropriate to allow the dog to maintain normal body temperature;

–a roof and enclosed on all sides with an entrance of adequate size for the dog to enter, and dimensions that allow the dog, while in the shelter, to stand erect, sit, turn around, and lie down in a normal position;

–a solid surface, resting platform, pad, floormat, or similar device that is large enough for the dog to lie on in a normal manner and that can be maintained in a sanitary manner;

–from March through October, properly shade, and from November through February, when necessary to protect the dog from cold and promote the retention of body heat, sufficient quantity of bedding material;

–sufficient size or number to provide shelter to each dog present at the same time.

The adequate-shelter provision does not apply for dogs when they are actively engaged in lawful hunting; police, military, or patrol work; detection work; trials and other lawful competitions; service and assistance work; other working, sporting, and competitive functions; or while actively training for these purposes and functions.

The bill unanimously passed the House of Representatives, while eight state Senators voted against the measure.

Those who are found guilty of not having adequate shelter face a Class A misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty.