LINDEN MEETING By Editor | July 5, 2023 | 0 LINDEN MEETING The Town of Linden Mayor and Board of Aldermen meet the second Tuesday, 4:00 p.m., at City Hall. The public is invited to attend. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts LOBELVILLE BOARD OF MAYOR & ALDERMEN TO MEET July 5, 2023 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS-SHARP June 21, 2023 | No Comments » LINDEN WATER QUALITY REPORT 2022 June 21, 2023 | No Comments » Water System Consumer Confidence Report June 14, 2023 | No Comments » PERY COUNTY PROPOSED BUDGET – FISCAL YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2024 June 14, 2023 | No Comments »