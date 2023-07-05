GERALD “BO” WARREN

Mr. Warren, 68, of Linden, died Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Perry County Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Moore Cemetery, Swindle Creek. He was born in Clifton, the son of the late Guy Alvin Warren and Wilma Hazel Burgess Warren. He worked on a tow boat for thirty-two years before retiring as a Captain, and was employed by both Crounse Corporation and TVT. Bo was a member of the Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, Dickson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hugh Oscar and Carrie E. Warren, and Audrey B. Camfield and Frank Burgess; a brother, Gary B. Warren;

a special aunt, Mary E. Ferguson; and a special brother-in-law, Mickey Moore. Survivors include his wife of forty-eight years, Patricia Moore Warren; daughters, Kandra (Billy) Barnes of Hohenwald and Kelli (Eric) Mercer of Linden; grandchildren, Dresden (Lauren) Barnes, Daylee (Logan) Brawley, Jayanna (Trenton) Qualls, Dyer Barnes, and Maddox Inman; great-grandchildren, Cullen Qualls, Layla Brawley and Millie Barnes; sister, Geannine (Paul Franks) Eaves of Clifton; a brother, Jerry D. (Teresa) Warren of Clifton; and special friend, J.P. Inman.