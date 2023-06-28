VANGELA DENISE JONES

Ms. Jones, 47, of Linden, died Thursday, June 22, 2023. A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 2, 2023, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Veronica Daily officiating. She was born in Linden, the daughter of Bobbye Lea Jones, who survives, and the late Jerry Jones. She was a graduate of Perry County High School, Class of 1994, and member of Roberts Chapel A.M.E. Church. She previously worked at the Rusty Fish Hook as a cook. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; uncles, Jackie, William (Rita), and Randel Jones, and Nelson Mays; and an aunt, Royce Jones. In addition to her mother, survivors include a brother, Jerry “Jermaine” Jones; uncles, Luther (Agnes) Jones, Andy (Azilee) Vaughn, and Sherman Vaughn; and aunts, Lenora Jones, Rita Jones, and Vivian “Poochie” Jones.