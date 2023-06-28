Summer Reading Kick-Off Saturday

An exciting month of “All About Me” Perry County Library Summer Reading Program activities begin this Saturday, July 1, at Lobelville City Pavilion with an official kick-off, 5:00 p.m., with games, Gravity Zero bounce house, face painting, free books, and fun for entire family.

Perry the Buffalo, the county’s mobile learning unit, will be visiting there. Representatives from Save the Children, Perry County Youth Centers, and the Perry County Community Collaborative will be on hand to share learning activities.

A full slate of reading-based experiences continue through the end of the month. See complete details on page two.