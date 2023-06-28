MOUSETAIL PARK WEEKEND ACTIVITIES: COME ON OUT AND JOIN US!

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

6:00 p.m., Campground Meet & Greet with Otis: Seasonal Interpretative Ranger Austin and our ambassador Barred Owl, Otis, would love to meet all of you. Be around your campsites in both campgrounds to talk with us and learn a little about Otis and our plans for the weekend.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

9:00a.m., Canoe Float: Join SIR Austin for a morning canoe float around Spring Creek. Meet at the kayak launch just before the swim beach. Cost: $5 per person. Limited to 10 people. Note: You must pre-register for this event and sign a waiver before you participate.

11:30 a.m., Foraging 101: Join SIR Austin to spend some time living in the shoes of our distant ancestors. We will be foraging for black walnuts that will be used to make ink in our afternoon program, Letters from Mousetail. Meet at the Old Spring picnic shelter.

1:00 p.m., Pinecone Bird Feeder Craft; Join Ranger Demetria and make your own pinecone bird feeder using peanut butter. Meet at the north playground. Cost: $3 per person. Limited to 15 people. You must pre-register for this event.

2:00 p.m., Creek Discovery: Join SIR Austin for an early afternoon trip as we learn about the critters that live in the creek and tell us the quality of the water. Meet at the ballfield. Limited to 25 people.

3:30 p.m., Tree Identification Hike: Join SIR Austin for a half-mile hike along our scenic trail and learn how to ID some of the common trees in our area. Meet outside of the park office.

5:00p.m., Letters from Mousetail: Learn how to make ink from black walnuts. Afterwards you can use a quill and black walnut ink to write a letter that will be mailed from Mousetail Landing State Park. Meet at the Old Spring picnic shelter. Cost: $5 per person. Limited to 15 people. You must pre-register for this event.

6:30 p.m., Historic Night Hike: Join Ranger Gunnar and SIR Austin to enjoy a two-mile hike down to the park’s historic landing site. Learn what made Mousetail Landing important and how it affected the local community. Meet at the archery range. Cost; $5 per person. You must pre-register for this event.

SUNDAY, JULY 2

9:00a.m., Canoe Float: Join SIR Austin for a morning canoe float around Spring Creek. Meet at the kayak launch just before the swim beach. Cost: $5 per person. Limited to 10 people. Note: You must pre-register for this event and sign a waiver before you participate.

11:30 a.m., Fungi Hike: Join SIR Austin for a one-mile hike along our scenic trail to learn about some of our resident fungi and the role they play in our ecosystem. Meet outside the park office.

2:00 p.m., Animal Pelts: Join SIR Austin to see pelts of native animals and learn about their historical importance. Meet at the recreation area next to the park office playground. Limited seating available; consider bringing your own chair.

6:00 p.m., Campfire Safety Class with Ranger Gunnar: S’mores will be enjoyed at the end of class. Meet at Main Campsite #2. Cost; $5 per person. Limited to 15 people. You must pre-register for this event.

MONDAY, JULY 3

9:00a.m., Canoe Float: Join SIR Austin for a morning canoe float around Spring Creek. Meet at the kayak launch just before the swim beach. Cost: $5 per person. Limited to 10 people. Note: You must pre-register for this event and sign a waiver before you participate.

Noon, We’ll Snake It ‘Til We Make It: Join SIR Austin and meet some of our snake ambassadors. Meet at the recreation area next to the park office playground.

1:30 p.m., Salamander Creek Crawl: Join Ranger Demetria and learn about salamanders. Meet at the Old Spring picnic shelter. Limited to 25 people.

6:30 p.m., Birds of Prey: Join SIR Austin to learn about some of our birds of prey ambassadors at the park. Meet at the north playground picnic area.

TUESDAY, JULY 4

9:00a.m., Canoe Float: Join SIR Austin for a morning canoe float around Spring Creek. Meet at the kayak launch just before the swim beach. Cost: $5 per person. Limited to 10 people. Note: You must pre-register for this event and sign a waiver before you participate.

11:30 a.m., Tree Identification Hike: Join SIR Austin for a half-mile hike along our scenic trail and learn how to ID some of the common trees in our area. Meet outside of the park office.

2:00 p.m., Creek Discovery: Join SIR Austin for an early afternoon trip to the creek as we learn about the critters that live in it and how they tell us the quality of the water. Meet at the ballfield. Limited to 25 people.