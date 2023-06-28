Linden Post Office Now Accepts Passport Applications

Linden Post Office is pleased to announce that it now accepts passport applications on behalf of the U.S. Department of State.

U.S. citizens planning international travel may apply for their passports Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Saturday, 8:30 to 10:00 a.m., at 128 West Main Street.

No appointments needed, but it is always best to call in advance.

For application forms, information on documentation required, fees, and a wealth of other passport and international travel information, visit the only official website: travel.state.gov.