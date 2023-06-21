Sen. Blackburn Met with Local Leaders Friday

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn was in Perry County last Friday, June 16, 2023, to meet with county and municipal officials and other community leaders to gauge local concerns and “drive the conversation” on how she can best serve constituents, she told the Review in a short interview.

Blackburn has long represented Perry County in Washington—first as the Congresswoman for the Seventh District for sixteen years starting in 2003, and for the past four years as Senator.

The senator said she visits every county in Tennessee at least once each year and was on a listening jaunt last week.

Before making comments on several issues, Senator Blackburn praised efforts by local officials, especially the trifecta of mayors—County Mayor John Carroll, City of Lobelville Robby Moore, and Town of Linden Mayor Wess Ward—for their cooperative rather than competitive spirit.

In fact, Senator Blackburn said she also proud of the relationships she has built with mayors over the years to help secure grants and expand broadband capabilities in rural counties.

The senator said she felt one of the most pressing challenges in rural Tennessee is healthcare. She pointed specifically to Save Rural Hospitals Act she is…………

