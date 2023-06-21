LOCAL EVENTS & MEETINGS THIS WEEK

Beagle Club Fish Fry

Buffalo River Beagle Club invites everyone to a fish fry fundraiser this Sunday, June 25, 11:00 a.m., at the club on Bethel Road, Linden. Each $12 plate includes fish, French fries, hush puppies, slaw, white beans, dessert, and a drink. Bobby Parnell will be cooking.

School Board Meets Tomorrow

The Perry County Board of Education will meet tomorrow, Thursday, June 22, 2023, 5:00 p.m., at the Board of Education office, 857 Squirrel Hollow Drive, Linden. The public is invited.

Council on Aging Meets Monday

Perry County Council on Aging fourth quarter meeting will be held Monday, June 26, 2023, 3:00, at the Linden Senior Center. On the agenda: budget approval, mission statement, grants available and those already used. Join the meeting to learn how seniors of Perry County are working together to meet common goals.

Buddy’s Place Grand Opening

Everyone is invited to the grand opening Buddy’s Place, a local non-profit effort to support animal needs in Perry County, will be Thursday, June 29, 2023, 10:00 a.m. The store is located at 85 West Seventh Avenue in Lobelville.

Buddy’s Place sells clothing for all ages, shoes, DVD & video movies, books, pet items, and household items that have been graciously donated to help support the Buddy’s Rescue expenses which include dog & puppy food, vaccines, supplies, kennels, and vet bills.

Regular hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, 1:00 to 6:00, and Saturday 9:00 to 2:00. Closed Wednesday and Sunday.