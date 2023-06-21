JIMMY NELSON PARRISH

Mr. Parrish, 77, of Linden, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at his residence. A graveside service was held Friday, June 16, 2023, 1:00 p.m., at Hunt Hill Cemetery, with Keith Duke officiating. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Billy Nelson Parrish and Deley Mae Plunkett Parrish. He had worked for TVA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives, Janet Mills Parrish and Elsie Hicks Cotham, and sisters, Shirley Ann Parrish and Emma Jean Pettigrew. Survivors include his sisters, Annie (Boyd) Rhodes and Barbara (David) King, both of Linden, and Geraldine (John) Flynn of Parsons; and a brother, Kenneth (Tammy) Parrish of Linden.