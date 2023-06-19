SCHOOL BOARD MEETINGS THURSDAY By Editor | June 19, 2023 | 0 The Perry County Board of Education will meet tomorrow, Thursday, June 22, 2023, 5:00 p.m., at the Board of Education office, 857 Squirrel Hollow Drive, Linden. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Water System Consumer Confidence Report June 14, 2023 | No Comments » PERY COUNTY PROPOSED BUDGET – FISCAL YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2024 June 14, 2023 | No Comments » AUCTION NOTICE June 14, 2023 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS-LONG June 14, 2023 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS-CHRISTY June 7, 2023 | No Comments »