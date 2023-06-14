VVA 1123 Presented Awards to Veteran Joe Sweeney

Members of Vietnam Veterans of AmericaChapter 1123 and American Legion Post 176 presented two awards on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, to Mr. Joe Sweeney at his residence.

The first, the Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal is an expression of appreciation from the Korean government to U.S. servicemen and women who served in the Korean Conflict. It is to honor them for their sacrifice and service in Korea during what has been termed the “Forgotten War.”

The second award, Korean War Commemoration Certificate of Honor, was from Vet to Vet Tennessee (VTVT) which serves to acknowledge and always remember veterans for their valiant efforts during wartime.

The veterans and four wives who attended were honored to present the awards to Mr. Joe who is loved and respected by his family, friends, and community. We also commend Mrs. Ruby who has been with Mr. Joe for 71 years. Thanks to daughter Stella Rhodes who helped arrange this happy occasion.