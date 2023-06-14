Update: Third Grade Retention Re-Testing Results

Re-testing of Perry County third graders facing possible retention because of “below” or “approaching” scores on the English & Language Arts portion of TCAP is over and the results are in.

The Buffalo River Review reported on May 31 that 82.5% of local third grade students were facing retention, re-testing, or remediation because of a law passed by the General Assembly last year that went into effect in 2023.

Eighty-one third graders were tested in the spring; only 17.5% scored proficient or above. Of the total number tested, 56.5% scored “approaching” and 17.5% “below.”

Of those students who chose to re-test, ………..

….FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ 6/14/23 ISSUE OF THE REVIEW…………..