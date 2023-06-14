Big Vinny at Saturday’s Music on Main

Music on Main Street—Lobelville and Linden’s free summertime Saturday night concert series—offers its second show of the 2023 season this Saturday, June 17, on the courthouse square in Linden with three big acts: The Scotty Morton Band, Jared Blake, and Perry County’s own Big Vinny Hickerson.

Also on the billing, Miss Perry County, Mason Progar, will be performing the National Anthem.

Scotty Morton grew up in Columbia, and his entire life has revolved around music. It all started when his granddaddy held little house shows. People came and watched little Scotty sing and play guitar.

Scotty has opened for Charlie Daniels, Lorrie Morgan, Cowboy Troy, Haystak, and Marty Brown, and won Male Vocalist of the Year in 2016 at the Josie Music Awards as an independent artist.

Some of Scotty’s biggest influences: George Jones, Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, and Hank Jr.

“I grew up in a strict environment. I was raised in a Pentecostal Church where that type of music wasn’t allowed in the home, but I had to do it anyways. When I was old enough to start going to the clubs, I started singing and the people enjoyed it and my singing career went on from there,” Scotty said.

Jared Blake grew up in the small town of Star City, Arkansas, but he always had dreams of performing on the big stage. He landed his first break with the industry giant Sony/ATV and Bob DiPiero’s Love Monkey Music, as a songwriter for the nation’s largest publishing group.

In 2011, Jared found himself on a new adventure, appearing on what turned out to be a #1 rated show on NBC, The Voice.

Landing on Blake Shelton’s team to guide him, he did what any regular old country boy would do—he rocked it.

His time on The Voice garnered him lots of attention and many new fans.

Blake spent years being told he has “the voice,” and he has lent his unique sound to voice over work in the demo world for artists and to the weekly syndicated broadcast of CT40 with Bob Kingsley.

Blake’s concentration on his fans and staying on the road remains his focus, show-after-show, and into the wee hours of the morning.

His sound has been described as Bob Seger and Chris Stapleton mixed with a little Rob Zombie.

Big Vinny’s philosophy statement on Facebook says it all: “I’m taking over the world one smile at a time and motivating everyone I can along the way.”

Vencent Van-Zant “Big Vinny” Hickerson grew up in Perry County.

Hickerson learned to play guitar from his younger brother in January 2002, and was writing his first songs by March. He started commuting to Nashville every night to pursue his musical career, but in 2006, with the financial help of someone that believed in him, he finally decided to move there.

In 2011, Hickerson entered the television competition The Biggest Loser following a hospitalization in February on Super Bowl Sunday when he had been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and cellulitis.

While on the show, Vinny lost 184 pounds, made the final four, and was runner-up for the at-home prize.

Since being on The Biggest Loser, Hickerson has been traveling around the country as a motivational speaker, mostly at churches because he says “I want to talk to the people who come from where I come from, the people who are down there fighting the battle every single day of life, that are trying to focus on the things they want.”

MOM is sponsored by the Town of Linden, City of Lobelville, Commodore Hotel & Music Café, Perry County Government, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 101.3 WOPC, Perry County Chamber of Commerce & Tourism, Perry County Community Collaborative, and the Buffalo River Review.

Concessions available. Bring your lawn chairs.