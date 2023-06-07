Weekend Activities at Mousetail Landing State Park

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

6:00p.m., Campground Meet and Greet with Lefty: Seasonal Interpretative Ranger Austin and our Eastern Screech Owl, Lefty, would love to meet all of you. Be around your sites in both campgrounds to talk to us and learn a little about Lefty and our plans for the weekend.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

9:30 a.m., Birds of Prey: Join SIR Austin to learn about some of our birds of prey ambassadors here at the park. Meet at the recreation area next to the park office playground. Limited seating available; consider bringing your own chair.

11:00 a.m., Tree Identification Hike: Join SIR Austin for a half-mile hike along our scenic trail and learn how to ID some of the trees in our area. Meet at the park office.

1:00 p.m., Venomous vs Non-Venomous Snake ID Class: Join Ranger Gunnar to learn about the differences between our venomous and non-venomous snakes. Meet at the park office.

2:30 p.m., Creek Discovery: Join SIR Austin for an early afternoon trip to the creek as we learn about the critters that live in it and how they tell us the quality of the creek. Meet at the ballfield. Limited capacity to 25 people. You must register for this event.

4:00 p.m., Backpacking 101: Join SIR Austin and learn about some of the essential things you should take with you on a backpacking trip. meet at the recreation area next to the park office playground.

7:00 p.m., Campfire & S’mores: Join SIR Austin for some good tips on how to get a campfire started. Once the fire gets started, we will roast marshmallows for s’mores. No seating available; we recommend you bring your own chair. Cost: $5 per person. Limited capacity to 30 people. Meet at the recreation area next to the park office playground.You must register for this event.

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

9:00 a.m., Canoe Float: Join SIR Austin for a morning canoe float around spring creek. Meet at the kayak launch just before the swim beach. Cost: $5 per person. Limited to 10 persons. You must register for this event. Note: You must sign a waiver before you participate

11:30 a.m., Be Prepared: Join SIR Austin and learn about some of the essential things that you should take with you on a day hike. Meet at the recreation area next to the park office playground.

2:00 p.m., Animal Pelts: Join SIR Austin to see pelts of some native animals and learn about their historical importance. Meet at the recreation area next to the park office playground.

7:00 p.m., Salamander Creek Crawl: Join SIR Austin to look for salamanders. Meet at the north playground picnic area.