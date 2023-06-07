ORDER FOR NOTICE BY PUBLICATION-TALLEY

ORDER FOR NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

David C. Talley, Petitioner

IN RE: Remains of John Talley

This matter came before the court on May 22, 2023, pursuant to the Petitioner’s previously filed Petition for Terminating Use of Land as a Burial Ground and For Removal and Reinterment of Remains of Decedent. Present was the Petitioner and their counsel of record Douglas T. Bates, IV.

Therefore, it is ORDERED, that publication of this Order be made for four (4) consecutive weeks in a newspaper published in Linden, Tennessee, serving all known and unknown descendants of John Talley, and they are required to answer to make defense to the Petition in the office of the Chancery Court Clerk of Perry County, Tennessee, within thirty (30) days after the fourth weekly publication of this Order and that, upon their failure to do so, the Petition will be taken as admitted by them and the case set for hearing without their presence.

Entered this 30th day of May, 2023.

Judge Michael E. Spitzer Douglas Thompson Bates, IV #027089

Attorney for David C. Talley

406 W. Public Sq. 2nd Floor, Bates Bldg | P.O. Box 1, Centerville, TN. 37033

Ph: 931-729-4085 | Fax: 931-729-9888 | dtbates4@bellsouth.net

B 6/28