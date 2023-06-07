Multi-County Chase Ended Here in Fatal Crash

For over an hour on the afternoon of May 27, local law enforcement tried to stop a driver who had led authorities in a chase over five counties that ended here in a fatal crash at 5:00 p.m.

Dustin Clark, 39, was northbound on Highway 13—his tires spiked just moments earlier—when he failed to negotiate a turn “S” turns about 2.5 miles north of the US 412 four-way in Linden and crashed his 2004 Cadillac CTSV.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol report states that the vehicle “traveled off the right side of the roadway and…down a steep embankment. Vehicle One overturned multiple times striking several small trees. The driver was unrestrained and ejected.”

Sheriff Nick Weems said Perry County deputies began efforts to stop Clark around 4:00 p.m. Notified that a vehicle had led authorities on a high-speed chase in Benton and Carroll counties, deputies were on the lookout.

Clark was first spotted by a deputy on Highway 13 North, tailgating another vehicle then passing in the double-yellow line construction zone near Buffalo River Resort. The deputy attempted to get behind the vehicle but Clark fled southbound at a high rate of speed.

Sheriff Weems instructed deputies to set up a spike strip just north of Linden on Highway 13 near Mathis Drive because he said he did not want driving through Linden the same way he had through Lobelville—at speeds in excess of 90 mph.

Clark saw the spike strip set-up in time to make a “movie stunt” turn, the Sheriff said and…………..

…………….FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ 6/7/23 ISSUE OF THE REVIEW…………