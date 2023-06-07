Mobile Learning & Feeding Units: Going the Distance for Rural Kids in Need

Save the Children has partnered with school districts and nonprofit organizations across rural America to fuel and pack up buses and vans delivering nutritious food, books and learning materials to kids in need in some of the country’s hardest-to- reach communities.

Non-profit Perry County Youth Centers, partnered with Save the Children, will now be able to bring learning opportunities to families with Perry the Buffalo mobile learning unit.

The new unit will support families with learning material distributions, activities, instructional and educational materials led and guided by community partners for instructional help and guidance, emergency disaster relief, educational partner resources and on-site trainings, classes, and homework support for children and families in rural Perry County.

Perry The Buffalo is equipped with books, partner resources, event resource materials, GIK, first and second grade learning resources, community outreach materials—and a WIFI Hotspot.

“With rural child poverty higher than urban in 40 states and 90 percent of the counties with the highest percentage of children at risk for food insecurity designated as rural, Save the Children is working to distribute nutritious meals and learning resources to children with the greatest need,” said Lesley Graham, who oversees Save the Children’s community impact programming in the U.S.

“Geographic isolation, lack of transportation, and limited access to fresh food and learning resources are making it very difficult for many rural families to give their children what they need to grow, develop and thrive as learners and in life,” said Graham.

“Every child deserves to have the same opportunities, and these buses and vans are meeting families where they are, helping to fill critical gaps in nutrition and learning for kids across rural America.”

In the United States and around the world, children are facing hunger due to poverty, climate disasters and health emergencies—and Save the Children is leading the fight against child food insecurity with its “Get Fed Up” campaign, to raise awareness and inspire lasting change for kids.

To learn more and how to help, go to savethechildren.org/GetFedUp.

Save the Children believes children deserve a future. Since its founding more than 100 years ago, Save the Children has changed the lives of more than one billion children.

In the United States and around the world, children are given a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn, and protection from harm.

Save the Children states: “We do whatever it takes for children—every day and in times of crisis—transforming their lives and the future we share.”

Follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Perry County Youth Centers invites you to visit Perry the Buffalo at any of the following locations. Official PCYC Save the Children Mobile Learning Unit family kick-off events will start July 1.

Follow Perry the Buffalo on Perry County Youth Centers Facebook page for youth event appearances.

………….FOR EVENT SCHEDULE & PHOTO, PLEASE READ 6/7/23 ISSUE OF THE REVIEW…..