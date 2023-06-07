KENNETH ALLEN AUTRY

Mr. Autry, 61, of Linden, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023. A funeral service was held Friday, June 2, 2023, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Roberts Cemetery, Marsh Creek. He was born in Lexington, the son of the late Charles William Autry and Marie Hendrix Autry. He was self-employed, working mowing grass and bush-hogging. He had also worked as a mussel diver, at McLanahan Rock, and Vulcan Materials. Survivors include his wife of twenty-one years, Trevenia “Chigger” Elkins Autry; children, Candie (Daniel) Wagoner, Matthew (Ginger) Autry, Mickie Jo (Josh) Douglas, Grant Autry of Linden, and Colton (Leah) Creasey of Lobelville; grandchildren, Zoey, Bradley, and Austin Autry, Dylan and Devon Douglas, and Emilyn, Adalyn, Kaelyn, and Trevor Creasey; sisters, Tina (Ashley) Hayes of Linden and Patricia (Travis) Wheat of Parsons; and a brother, Gene (Tammy) Autry of Virginia.