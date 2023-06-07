JERRY CREECH

Mr. Creech, 87, of Linden, died Saturday, May 27, 2023, at NHC Maury Regional Transition Center. A graveside service was held Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 2:00 p.m., at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery, with Phi; Corbin officiating. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Angier, North Carolina, the son of the late Simon and Agnes Creech. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during his final year at Elon University. After military service, he was hired by the Goodyear Rubber Company as a machinist. He retired after a thirty-year career and moved to Perry County, which he called home. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Creech, and a half-sister, Nancy Doris Matthews. Survivors include his wife of sixty-two years, Leona Shepherd Creech of Linden; two sons, Alan (Jennifer) Creech of Yorkville, Illinois, and Gary Creech of Linden; three grandchildren, Brandon (Ty) Creech, Jessica (Austin) Robinson, and Nicholas Creech; a great grandchild, Buck Taylor Robinson; and a sister, Doris Davis of Chesapeake, Virginia.