JAMES DANIEL “DANNY” CARLTON

Mr. Carlton, 69, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, died Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Oklahoma City. The family chose cremation; no service is planned. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Lobelville, the son of the late E.J. Carlton, Sr. and Louise Ruth Parrish Carlton. He was an over-the-road truck driver for many years. Survivors include a sister, Elaine (James) Armstrong of Milford, New Jersey; brothers, Friedel W. (Glinda) Carlton of Linden, and E.J. (Diane) Carlton, Jr. of Ora Valley, Arizona; a daughter, Natasha Ca vender of Dickson; and a granddaughter, Madison Cavender of Dickson.