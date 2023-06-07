Higher Electric Rates in June

The cost for electricity will be higher in June as the Tennessee Valley Authority moves to seasonal (summer) pricing and their Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) increases.

Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative residential members using 1200 kilowatt-hours will pay $6.39 (4.14 percent) more than they did the previous month for the same amount of energy.

The total residential per kilowatt-hour price is $0.09951, which is slightly lower than it was this time last year. A complete rate schedule is available at www.mlec.com.

To help its members use energy more wisely and better control energy costs, MLEC shares these tips.

–Turn off unnecessary lights, equipment and appliances when not in use.

–Use a power strip on televisions and other electronics.

–Take a free DIY Home Energy Assessment online and receive an energy kit and $10 Home Depot card (while supplies last).

–Participate in a free online energy workshop.

–MLEC’s Energy Specialist can also conduct a free Home Energy Evaluation at your home or with you virtually or in person.

–Add insulation to your attic and air seal your home against leaks to earn up to $750 in rebates. Available for a limited time and some restrictions apply.

For more energy tips, ask MLEC for a copy of the “101 Ways to Save” brochure.

To learn more, visit the “Ways To Save” tab on mlec.com or emailnathan.wagner@mlec.com.