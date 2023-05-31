Perry County Shows Improvement in Economic Well-Being 

SABRINA BATES

MVP Regional News Editor

The Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth recently released its annual report that provides a snapshot of each county in the state and how it measures up when analyzing data for overall child well-being.

Perry County is one of the smallest counties in Tennessee, with a recorded population of 8,470 in 2022. Tennessee’s overall population last year is noted at 6,975,170, which is an increase from 2021’s overall population at 6,886,786.

The county is reflective of the statewide increase in population as Perry recorded its 2021 total population at 8,104. Children under age 18 make up 22 percent of its total population. Last year, there were 1,866 youth in Perry County. In 2021, that number was 1,780.

Based on the latest information, Perry County managed to show improvement in the TCCY report’s Economic Well-Being category. The county ranked 57th, which is an increase from 2022’s rank of 70th.

Determination factors for a look at the economic well-being of families in Perry County include children living in poverty and housing and child-care cost burdens.

