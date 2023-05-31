PCHS Class of ‘23 Scholarship Recipients

The Perry County High School Class of 2023 graduates collectively earned $578,641 in scholarships, the Ayers Foundation officially announced this week. Following is a list of awards by student, the source, and amount.

Adria (Ducky) Alender: Mackin Welding and Machine, $200; Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200; Marcia Sharp Rust Memorial, $200.

Sydney Bates: Mackin Welding and Machine, $200; Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial Scholarship, $200.

Trenton Bates: TCAT Dickson Tennessee Elks Lodge Trade, $1,500; Perry County FFA Alumni, $250.

Jordan Bell: Eddie Joe Graves Memorial, $500; Mackin Welding and Machine, $200.

Linden Brown: Tennessee Hope Lottery $20,400; Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200; Marcia Sharp Rust Memorial, $200

Sharlene Cabusora: Southern Middle TN Association of Realtors, $500; Tennessee Hope Lottery, $20,400; UT Martin Parsons Kickstart, $1,000; U.S. Army Certificate; Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200.

Haley Carroll: Hope Lottery, $20,400; Mackin Welding and Machine, $200; Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200; Perry County FFA Alumni, $250.

Averee Coble: Terry Treadwell Memorial, $1,000; Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200,

Madison (Faith) Coble: Mackin Welding and Machine, $200; Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200.

Carter Counterman: Terry Treadwell Memorial, $1,000; Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200.

Shynise Cousin: Tennessee Hope Lottery, $20,400; APSU Dean’s, $3,500 X 4 years; Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200.

Saturina Dowdy: Tennessee Hope Lottery, $20,400; UTM Achieve, $1,000 X 4 years; Vicky Fortner Memorial, $585; UT Martin Parsons Kickstart, $1,000; Mackin Welding and Machine, $200; Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200.

Ellis Edwards: UT Martin Parsons Kickstart, $1,000; Tennessee Hope Lottery, $20,400; Terry Treadwell Memorial, $1,000; Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200.

Shane Evans: UTM Achieve, $1,000 X 4 years; Tennessee Hope Lottery, $20,400; Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200.

Andrew Finn: Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200.

Jacob Gage: Eddie Joe Graves Memorial, $500.

Aiden Gobelet: Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200; Tennessee Hope Lottery, $20,400.

Joyhl Gwinn: Tennessee Hope Lottery, $20,400; TN Tech Presidential Scholarship, $4,000 X 4 years; Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200.

Madison Hardin: Tennessee Hope Lottery, $20,400; UTM Dean’s Scholarship, $2,000 X 4 years; Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200; Woodmen of the World Chapter 938 Scholarship, $500; Marcia Sharp Rust Memorial, $200.

Chloe Hensley: UT Martin Parsons Kickstart, $1,000; Tennessee Hope Lottery, $20,400; Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200.

Madison Horner: UTM Achieve Scholarship, $1,000 X 4 years; Tennessee Hope Lottery, $20,400; Eddie Joe Graves Memorial, $500; Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200; UTM Parsons Kickstart, $1,000.

Jackson Jones: Order of the Eastern Star, $500; Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200; Tennessee Hope Lottery, $20,400

Natalie King: Tennessee Hope Lottery, $20,400; UTM Chancellor’s Scholarship, $3,000 X 4 years; Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200; Vicky Fortner Memorial, $585.

Sydney Klase: UT Martin Parsons Kickstart, $1,000.

Aleah Lumpkins: Mackin Welding and Machine, $200.

Daniel Maness: Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200.

Lachlan Matthews: Mackin Welding and Machine, $200; Marcia Sharp Rust Memorial, $200.

Hailey McCoy: Columbia State Harold & LaRue Pryor, $1,000; Columbia State First Farmers & Merchants Scholarship, $1,000; Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200; Marcia Sharp Rust Memorial, $200.

Brooklyn McCrory: Mackin Welding and Machine, $200.

Priya Patel: Tennessee Hope Lottery, $20,400; APSU Academic Achievement $2,000 X 4 years; Tommy and Linda Fesmire Memorial,$500.

Katie Perkinson: Tennessee Hope Lottery, $20,400; UTM Chancellor’s Scholarship, $3,000 X 4 years; 2022 MLEC Short Story Contest, $3,000; Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200; Marcia Sharp Rust Memorial, $200; Perry County FFA Alumni, $250

Aleonna Perry: Columbia State Harold & LaRue Pryor, $1,000; Columbia State L. Paul Sands, $1,000

Megan Reynolds: Tennessee Hope Lottery, $20,400; UTM Dean’s Scholarship, $2,000 X 4 years; Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200; Tommy and Linda Fesmire Memorial, $500.

Joni Roddey: Woodmen of the World Chapter 938, $500; Tennessee Hope Lottery, $6,400; Columbia State Academic Service, full tuition and fees.

Kaylee Rosson: Eddie Joe Graves Memorial, $500; Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200.

Randy (Levi) Rosson: Eddie Joe Graves Memorial, $500; Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200.

Lily Skelton: Tennessee Hope Lottery, $20,400; UTM Achieve, $1,000 X 4 years; UT Martin Parsons Kickstart, $1,000; Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200; Farm Bureau, $750; Perry County FFA Alumni, $250.

Dylan Smith: Mackin Welding and Machine, $200 .

Ethen Smith: Mackin Welding and Machine, $200.

William Southall: UTM Achieve, $1,000 X 4 years; Tennessee Hope Lottery, $20,400 ; Eddie Joe Graves Memorial, $500; Brady Oliver Lee Memorial, $250; 2022 MLEC Short Story Contest, $1,000; UT Martin Parsons Kickstart, $1,000; Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200; Farm Bureau, $750; Marcia Sharp Rust Memorial, $200; Perry County FFA Alumni, $250 .

Connor Tinin: Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200.

Treyton Treadwell: Tennessee Hope Lottery, $20,400; UTM Achieve, $1,000.

Nicholas (Tyler) Trull: Mackin Welding and Machine, $200 .

Ashlyn Warren: PCHS Renaissance Program, $500; Tennessee Hope Lottery, $20,400; Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200; Ryan Parnell Memorial, $200; TN Tech Dance Athletic, $1,000.

Sylvia Watkins: Billie Nell Smith Memorial, $250; Ramonia Sanders Nursing, $500; University of North Alabama Academic, $1,500; UNA Housing, $4,040; UNA TN Valley, $1,500.

Branson Whitehead: Mackin Welding and Machine, $200.