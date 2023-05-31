Fatal Shot Not Officer’s Gun

The Buffalo River Review has learned—and Sheriff Nick Weems confirmed—that a ballistics report shows the fatal wound a local man suffered in an officer-involved shooting was self-inflicted and that the bullet did not come from an officer’s weapon.

Benjamin Madill, 37, of Lobelville, died in a Nashville hospital on May 1, 2023, six days after the shooting involving Sheriff Weems, Sgt. Josh Duke, and Deputy Jimmy Andrews who all responded to a call of an individual slumped over the steering wheel of his truck in a Lobelville Car Wash bay.

When officers arrived, and before they could question Madill, he fired a shot from a pistol he was wielding, and officers returned fire.

Approaching with the use of shields, law enforcement found Madill with a head wound after they secured his weapon. He was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

What is not known is if Madill had injured himself before officers arrived or if the shot fired when they were on scene was the mortal wound.

The investigation was immediately turned over to the District Attorney who requested a TBI to conduct an inquiry.

The Madill family has been made aware of the ballistics report, Sheriff Weems told the Review.