CITY OF LOBELVILLE MEETING By Editor | May 31, 2023 | 0 The City of Lobelville monthly meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen will be held Tuesday, June 6, 2023, 5:00 p.m., at City Hall. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices