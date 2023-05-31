82.5% of PC Third Graders Face Possible Re-Testing, Retention, or Remediation

Test scores released Friday, May 19 show that 82.5% of Perry County third graders were facing re-testing, retention, or approved remediation after not scoring proficient on the TCAP English & Language Arts section.

Elementary Education Supervisor Kathy Garrison told the Review that Perry County Schools tested 81 third graders in ELA. With one score pending, 17.5% met or exceeded expectations.

Garrison said 57.5% tested as “approaching” and 25% tested as “below”—the two groups impacted by the new Tennessee retention law.

Garrison noted too that of those students who did not make the mark, two were……………

……………….FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ 5/31/23 ISSUE OF THE REVIEW…..