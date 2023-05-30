NOTICE TO VENDORS

Bids are now being accepted for equipment, supplies, and materials for the operation on the Perry County Highway Dept. for Fiscal Year 2023-2024, beginning July 1, 2023. Please render bids in writing, sealed, and delivered to the Perry County Highway Department, P.O. Box 38, 424 Old HWY 13 S, Linden, TN. 37096, prior to bid opening at 9:00 a.m., June 15, 2023. Please mark envelop “Sealed Bid” and also include the dates that the bids are for, ex: 7/1/23-6/30/24. Crushed rock, crushed rock delivered, asphalt – including hot mix and cold mix, RS-2, culverts (plastic, metal, and concrete), repair and construction of small concrete bridges and box culverts, fuel and lubricants, tires and tubes, grader blades and loader teeth, wood products (treated and untreated), painting pavement markings, bids on asphalt in place per mile, repair and new guardrails, motor vehicles, signs, geo textiles. The Perry County Highway Department Superintendent has the right to reject any and all bids.

Robert Dedrick, Superintendent

Perry County Highway Department

B 6/7