USPS Encourages Homeowners to Inspect & Repair Mailboxes

The U.S. Postal Service is asking homeowners to inspect and repair their mailboxes during Mailbox Improvement Week, May 21-27.

Each year, the Postal Service designates the third full week of May as “Mailbox Improvement Week” to encourage customers to examine and, where necessary, improve the appearance of their mailboxes.

“Repairing mailboxes improves the security, accessibility, and appearance of their mailboxes which makes delivering and receiving mail safer for our carriers and customers,” says Tennessee District Manager Omar Coleman.

The Postal Service makes this annual request because of the wear and tear that occurs to mailboxes every year.

“This is especially important in areas that receive a lot of heat and sun during the summer months,” he adds.

Some of the typical activities that may need to be done include:

–Replacing loose hinges on a mailbox door.

–Repainting a mailbox that may have rusted or started peeling.

–Remounting a mailbox post if loosened.

–Replacing or adding house numbers.

“If a homeowner plans to install a new mailbox or replace a worn one, he or she must use only Postal Service–approved traditional, contemporary or locking full/limited-service mailboxes,” said Coleman.

“Customers must be careful when purchasing curbside mail receptacles because the use of unapproved boxes is prohibited.”

Customers may use a custom-built mailbox, but they must consult with their local post office to ensure it conforms to guidelines applying to flag, size, strength and quality of construction.

Mailboxes designed to meet these important requirements help delivery and collection operations while improving service to the entire neighborhood.

For more information about replacing your mailbox, go to usps.com/manage/mailboxes.htm.