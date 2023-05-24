PC BUDGET COMMITTEE TO MEET By Editor | May 24, 2023 | 0 The Perry County Budget Committee will meet Thursday, June 1, 2023, 5:00 p.m., at Azbill Community Center. 113 Factory Street, Linden. The public is invited. For more information: County Mayor John Carroll, 931-589-2216. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts NOTICE TO VENDORS May 24, 2023 | No Comments » PUBLIC NOTICE– City of Lobelville 2023-24 Budget May 24, 2023 | No Comments » NOTICE Perry County Board of Equalization May 24, 2023 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS-TREADWELL May 24, 2023 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS-KIRK May 16, 2023 | No Comments »