NOTICE TO VENDORS

Bids are now being accepted for a Hydrostatic Driven Chip Spreader for the Perry County Highway Dept. Please render bids in writing, sealed and delivered to the Perry County Highway Department, P.O. Box 38, Linden, TN. 37096, prior to bid opening at 10:00 a.m. on June 7, 2023. Specifications can be obtained at the Perry County Highway Department. The superintendent has the right to reject any and all bids.

B 5/31