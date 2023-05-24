Investigation Revealed Irregularities at County Solid Waste Department

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office—conducted at the request of Perry County Commissioners—has found irregularities at the Perry County Solid Waste Department (PCSWD) involving two employees and oversight deficiencies.

Some background:

The County Commission voted in August of 2022 to allow the Solid Waste Committee (which is comprised of all twelve Commissioners) to take full control of that department.

Before that action was taken, Solid Waste Director Timmy Trull stepped down voluntarily from that role, according to County Mayor John Carroll, who appointed County Commissioner Mary Ann Qualls as interim director through the end of the year. Both are still employed by the PCSWD.

The Solid Waste Committee began work in September, drawing up a director’s position job description and advertising the opening. The Commission hired one of its own—Commissioner Jonathan Hickerson—as the new director; he took over December 1.

The investigative report does not name Trull and Qualls, but uses the terms “director” and “supervisor.” County Mayor confirmed to the Review that “director” and “supervisor” refer to Trull and Qualls, respectively, as referenced in the investigation findings.

Following are verbatim excerpts from the investigator’s report:

“The investigation was limited to selected records for the period from June 1, 2021, through January 31, 2023. The results of the investigation were communicated with the Office of the District Attorney General of the 32nd Judicial District.

