Father: Teen Victim of Accidental Overdose

The daughter of a Perry County resident is one of two teens who died of an accidental drug overdose hours before graduation at Fayette-Ware High School.

A third girl, seventeen, who also overdosed but survived, has been charged with two counts of second degree murder after authorities served search warrants and found fentanyl at the high school and a home.

The other fatality was also seventeen, authorities said.

Mark Thorne confirmed with news sources that his daughter, Alyssa, just 16, died over a drug overdose; he believed she took cocaine laced with deadly fentanyl.

Thorne told WREG3 Memphis that Alyssa, who was living in a foster home, “had a lot of hopes and dreams…that is now just a dream,”

He said he spoke with Alyssa early in the morning on the day of her death. Thorne said:

“She was telling me that the boys were bringing cocaine to school and I was telling her don’t mess with that. I don’t want to have to bury you. That was my exact words to her and that night she’s dead. She said, ‘Daddy I love you. I won’t do it and I don’t like the way it does me. I’m not going to do it.’”

If you would like to help with funeral expenses, a GoFundMe account has been set in Alyssa’s name.

The three teens were found unresponsive at the high school at 4:40 p.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The names of the other two have not been released.

The teen charged in the incident appeared in court last week. She was released into the custody of her grandmother.