EDA PHYLLIS HOGAN

Eda Phyllis Hogan ended her journey through life on Monday, May 1st. Her unexpected departure left all that knew her stunned. She was 71. Phyllis was raised in Perrine, at the time a small rural area just south of the City of Miami. After graduating from Palmetto Senior High School, Phyllis worked in the Miami area at various jobs. She met her husband, Dennis Hogan, while working at Florida International University. After getting married, she started her life as a military spouse and they, along with their daughter, Kelly, moved to various locations around the country. During her work life she dedicated 34 years of service to various Federal Government agencies including the U.S. Department of State. Phyllis left deep impressions on the minds of those who met her and her fingerprints can be found on many of those people’s hearts. She is survived by her daughter Kelly Shannon and Kelly’s husband Jonathan, as well as her beloved granddaughters, Evelyn and Erving; her sister Dora Jeanne Blessitt; and her brother and his wife Sid and Diane Kaskey. Her journey here may be over, but never from our minds.