DEVIN GREGORY KUBIAK

Mr. Kubiak, 27, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023. He was born in Portland, Oregon, the son of Maryjane Kay Stone Kubiak, who survives, and the late Gregory Lee Kubiak. In addition to his mother, survivors include his children, Adrian Kase Kubiak, Lachen Lee Kubiak, and Alana Lynn Kubiak; significant other and mother of his children, Kailey Vaughn; stepfather, Michael Douglas Jones; siblings, Cole David Kubiak, Ayden Louis Kubiak, and Haylee Breanna Stone; and grandparents, Rich and Shirlyn Kubiak, Susann Kubiak, and David and J udy Stone.