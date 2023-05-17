DANNY GRAHAM

Mr. Graham, 71, of Linden, died Sunday, May 7, 2023, at his residence. A funeral service was held Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Colton Hatfield and Tim York officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. He was born in Perry County, the son of the late Richard Graham and Opal Keeling Graham. He was a 1969 graduate of Perry County High School. He was retired from Graham Lumber where he missed only eight days of work out of thirty-eight years of employment, and a member of New Life Christian Church where he served as a Deacon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Amber Chalk; a sister, Evelyn Holt; and a brother, Clemond Graham. Survivors include his wife, Kathy Magee Graham; children, Michael (Stefani) Graham, Crystal Bernard, Michael (Regina) Boyd, and Zach (Kristen) Graham; twenty-two grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and a sister, Ann (Bobby) Laster.