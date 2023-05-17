Bioblitz Event This Weekend at Lady’s Bluff

Bioblitz event that Discover Life in America (DLiA), in partnership with the Tennessee Valley Authority, is hosting a Bioblitz this weekend at Perry County’s Lady’s Bluff Trail. The event is free to the public and a fun way for people to learn more about nature in their area.

Register online at https://dlia.org/get-involved/tvabioblitz/, and learn more at the Facebook page: https://fb.me/e/3Tyj3ux2w.

Participants will gather at the trail, 398 Lady’s Bluff Road, Linden, this Friday, May 19, for a 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. evening of discoveries, even after dark when a black light will be set up to monitor insect populations.

Then, on Saturday, May 20, 8:00 to noon, look for birds and other flora and fauna throughout the morning.