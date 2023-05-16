PUBLIC MEETINGS

PC Republicans Meet Tomorrow

The Perry County Republicans will meet tomorrow, Thursday, May18, 2023, 6:00 p.m., at the Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden. The public is invited. The party meets monthly on the third Thursday. Call 615-513-5852 for more information.

Singing & Potluck at Senior Center

Everyone—not just Seniors—is invited to a Gospel & Bluegrass Singing & Play-Along and potluck dinner this Saturday, May 20, 2023, 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the Linden Senior Center, inside Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street. Bring a covered dish and enjoy music and fellowship.

PC Democrats Meet Sunday

The Perry County Democratic Party Biennial Reorganization Convention will be held this Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden. Doors will open at 2:00 p.m. Officers and Tennessee Democratic Party Executive Committee members will be elected. All bona fide Democratic voters welcome. Guest speaker will be Lee Jones. Refreshments served.

Commission & Committee Meetings

The Perry County Commission will meet Monday, May 22, 2023, 6:00 p.m., and the Perry County Budget Committee will meet Thursday, May 25, 2023, 5:00 p.m., both at Azbill Community Center. 113 Factory Street, Linden. The public is invited. For more information: County Mayor John Carroll, 931-589-2216.