IN CHANCERY COURT – CHUNN VS. CHUNN

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF MAURY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

AT COLUMBIA

BRITTNEY L. CHUNN, Petitioner

Case No. 21-526 vs.

CHRISTOPHER S. CHUNN, SR., Respondent

PUBLICATION ORDER

Upon request of the Petitioner pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated §21-1-203 and §21-1-204, and for good cause shown, it is

HEREBY ORDERED, ADJUDGED AND DECREED that Respondent, Christopher S. Chunn, Sr., shall be served with notice of this action by publication of this order in the Buffalo River Review newspaper as provided by law.

TO THE ABOVE RESPONDENT:

You are hereby summoned and required to serve upon Cara E. Lynn, Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 710 N. Main Street, Suite 200-B, Columbia, Tennessee 38401, an answer to the Petition to Modify Permanent Parenting Plan and for Contempt filed with the above referenced court. The Petition seeks to Modify the Permanent Parenting Plan which was made a part of the Final Decree of Divorce entered in this matter on December 17, 2021 and to find the Respondent in Contempt for non-payment of the child support pursuant to the Parenting Plan. A copy of the Petition can be obtained from the above referenced court. If you fail to responsively plead within the designated time, the Petitioner will apply for judgment against you by default for the relief demanded in the Petition. The Motion for Default will be heard on the 26th day of June, 2023, at 9:00 o’clock a.m. Respondent shall appear on that day before the Chancery Court for Maury County, Tennessee and defend, or otherwise the bill will be taken for confessed.

ENTERED this the 19th day of April, 2023.

RUSSELL PARKES, JUDGE

APPROVED FOR ENTRY:

TISHER, FREE & LYNN, PLLC.

CARA E. LYNN #027392, Attorney for Plaintiff

710 N. Main Street, Suite 200-B | Columbia, TN 38401

931-398-5070 | clynn@tfllaw.com

PD 5/24