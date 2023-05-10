Third Grade Retention Law Remains In Effect

As the school year winds down, third grade parents and guardians need to be aware of the new law affecting retention or promotion of third graders based on test performance.

The law states that third grade students—by the end of the school year—must test proficient on the English & Language Arts (ELA) portion of the TCAP test or face possible retention unless approved remediation measures are met or the student meets certain exceptions.

Students not proficient will be scored as “approaching” or “below” on their ELA test performance.

Students scoring “approaching” will not be retained if:

–the child has a disability;

–the child is an English learner and has received less than two years of English instruction;

–the child has been ………….

