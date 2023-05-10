MARY RUTH GRAVES

Mrs. Graves, 83, of Linden, died Thursday May 4, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center. A funeral service was held Sunday, May 7, 2023. 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Woods-Treadwell Cemetery. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late Robert “Rob” Dedrick and Ruby Richardson Dedrick. She last worked for Johnson Controls/Fisher &Company, but had also worked at Robinsons and Washington Dee Cee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Tucker Vestal. Survivors include her husband, Osbie Graves; children, Michael (Charlene) Edmond of California, Mickey (Candy) Edmond of Chattanooga, Penny Edmond of Knoxville, and Geanenne (Lee) Ingram and Melody (Paul) Eccher, both of Linden; grandchildren, Josh, Eric, Elynka, Dalton, Alaina, Cole, Jade, Charly, and Richard; six greatgrandchildren; a sister, Gail (Butch) Denton of Linden; and a brother, Robert (Linda Sue) Dedrick of Linden.