KATHERINE HILLHOUSE PHILLIPS

Ms. Phillips, 99, of Linden, formerly of Arkansas, died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Perry County Nursing Home. A graveside service was held Friday, May 5, 2023, 10:00 a.m., at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Manilla, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Richard Hillhouse and Ida Crews Hillhouse. She owned her own restaurant for several years before going to work for Ingram Barge Company as a cook. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Richard, Charles, and Carl Miller; a grandson, Squirrel Davis; a great grandson, Ethan Miller; sisters, Margaret Miller, Bert McElrath, and Velma Wilson; and brothers, Thomas, Hubert, Evertt, and R. G. Hillhouse. Survivors include her daughters-in-law, Ernestine Miller of Linden and Cathy Miller; grandchildren, Liesa, Rink, Angie, Janet, Suzie, Charles, Tommy, and Jerry; nineteen great grandchildren; eight great, great grandchildren; and a sister, Jean Edwards.