BRENDA CURRY PACE

Ms. Pace, 74, of Lobelville, died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Perry County Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Thursday, May 4, 2023, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Gola-Warren Cemetery. She was born in Nashville, the daughter of the late Dexter Curry and Laverene Warren Curry. She was a 1967 graduate of Linden High School, attended Freed-Hardeman College for two years, and was employed as City Clerk for the City of Lobelville for over thirty years. She was a member of Linden Church of Christ. Survivors include her son, Dean Winstead of Lobelville.