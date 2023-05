BENJAMIN PAUL MADILL

Mr. Madill, 37, of Lobelville, died Monday, May 1, 2023, in Nashville. A memorial service will be held tomorrow, Thursday, May 11, 2023, 4:00 p.m., at First Baptist Church, Lobelville. Food and fellowship will follow. Survivors include children, David and Olivia Madill; parents, Don and Kelly Madill; siblings, David (Deborah) Madill, Jacob (Audrey) Madill, Hanna (Aaron) Stewart, and Nathan (Emily) Madill.