This Week’s Local Activities

National Day of Prayer

Now in its seventy-second year, the National Day of Prayer will be observed tomorrow, Thursday, May 4, 2023. Everyone is welcome to join other community members in prayer on the Perry County Courthouse lawn at noon to participate in this observance. “Pray fervently in righteousness and avail much.” James 5:16

Commodities Distribution

A Commodity Food Distribution for Perry County residents only will be held this Friday, May 5, 2023, 10:00 to 11:30 a.m., at Veterans Park, Old Highway 13, Linden. The distribution will be drive-through only. Clients are to stay in their vehicles. SCHRA staff will get the required information and place the food in the trunk of the vehicle. Call 589-2130 if you have questions.

Youth Hunt Club Crawfish Boil

The Buffalo River Youth Hunt Club and Bobby Joe McMorris invite everyone to their crawfish boil fundraiser, this Saturday, May 6, 2023, starting at noon. Crawfish plates for $15 each available at the Coon Hunters Club, Bethel Road, Linden. Hamburger plates with sides will also be available.

Friends of Library Book & Bake Sale

The Friends of the Library in Linden are holding a Book & Bake Sale this Saturday, May 6, 2023, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden, near the splash pad. All proceeds support the Perry County Public Library in Linden. You will find bargains on used books and DVDs, plus yummy things to eat.

If you have gently-used books and DVDs to donate, please start bringing them to the library in Linden. Your home-baked goods are needed and welcomed. Please bring treats to the main room at the Community Center this Friday afternoon or Saturday morning.

Friends of the Library need help on Friday between 9:00 and 3:00, sorting books and setting up for the sale. Just wear comfortable shoes and show up at the community center.

If you need any information, call the library in Linden at 931-589-5011. Thanks for your support.