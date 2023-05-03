SCHOOL BOARD TO MEET MONDAY By Editor | May 3, 2023 | 0 The Perry County Board of Education will meet Monday, May 8, 2023, 5:00 p.m., at the Board office, 857 Squirrel Hollow Drive, Linden. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts COMMITTEE MEETINGS May 3, 2023 | No Comments » City of Lobelville Meeting April 26, 2023 | No Comments » TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE April 26, 2023 | No Comments » SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE April 26, 2023 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS-BECKHAM April 19, 2023 | No Comments »