SARA JOYCE MIDDLETON ANDERSON

Mrs. Sara Joyce Middleton Anderson, 87, passed away comfortably April 23, 2023, at Alive Hospice, Nashville, TN. A funeral service was held Wednesday, April 26. 2023, 2:00 p.m., at Philadelphia Baptist Church, Waynesboro, with Gary Anderson, Jr., Craig Mason, and Keith Hayworth officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born July 7, 1935 in Waynesboro, TN to the late Emory and Ruby Boyd Middleton. She graduated from Belmont College with a degree in education. Joyce met her husband of 63 years, Gary Allen Anderson, Sr., while sitting in the courtyard of their college campus. After a lot of persistence on Gary’s part, they were married, April 4, 1958.Gary and Joyce lived in multiple areas of Tennessee as pastor and pastor’s wife to many Baptist Churches. Joyce was a wonderful pastor’s wife and supported the churches by teaching vacation bible school and Sunday School, GA’s, choir, all while teaching third grade in all the communities they resided. Joyce was known for her outstanding cooking

skills which she inherited from her mother. All of the churches they belonged to were blessed with her cooking throughout the years at covered dish meals. Corresponding to her family and friends was very important to her. She always sent cards to let others know she was thinking of them. She began working on her Christmas cards in October because she liked to write in each one. She enjoyed gardening vegetables and flowers, reading, walking and traveling with Gary all over the country. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband Gary Allen Anderson, Sr. Joyce was a dedicated mother and nana. She is survived by her son Gary Allen Anderson, Jr. and wife Kim of Linden, TN, their daughters Loren, Ashley and Lizzie Anderson, her daughter Agatha Joy Kusenda of Chattanooga, Tn. her son Matthew Emory Kusenda and daughter Megan Marie Kusenda, and many friends.