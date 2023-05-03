MARIE QUALLS MARRS

MARIE QUAL LS MARRS

Mrs. Marrs, 89, of Kingston, formerly of Linden, died Saturday, April 22, 2023, at her residence. A funeral service was held Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Beech Grove Cemetery, Hickman County. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late James Franklin and Willie Mae Barham Qualls. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elgie Marrs; a son, Edwin Marrs; sisters, Mary, Emma Nell, Minnie, and Fanny; and a brother, Roy Qualls. Survivots include her children, Branon Marrs, Bonnie Curtis, and Sharla Bowman, all of Hohenwald, and Rose (Emad) Alkishawi of Kingston; daughter-in-law, Martha Marrs of Tuscumbia, Alabama; six grandchildren, Kimberly O’Guin, Adam (Jennifer) Alkishawi, Kristina (Shannon) White, Christopher Shelton, Shayna (Kameron) Whitehead, and Jakki Bowman; nine greatgrandchildren; and six great, great grandchildren.