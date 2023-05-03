Local Vietnam Veteran Donates Documentaries

When Vietnam veteran, Dale E Long asked about making a donation to the library in Linden for the purchase of documentary DVDs about the Vietnam War, Library Director Nan Garrett jumped at the opportunity to add to the library’s collection. Garrett identified a list and invited Long to choose titles.

“Mr. Long donated the funds to purchase seven titles from the list,” explained Garrett.

The new purchases include “The Vietnam War,” a ten-episode series by noted filmmaker Ken Burns and Lynn Novick. Another title is the History Channel’s “Vietnam in HD,” an epic six-hour series.

Other titles are “My Lai: One of the Vietnam War’s Darkest Chapters” by PBS’ American Experience, “Vietnam: America’s Conflict” a collection of 50 documentaries, and “Battlefield: Vietnam” by TMG and NBC Universal.

Director Garrett stated, “Around Veteran’s Day, Dale mentioned that he didn’t think that a lot of our children and young adults knew anything about the Vietnam War. He wanted to add to our DVD collection documentaries about the Vietnam War.

“These seven documentary series are a nice complement to the fourteen books about the Vietnam War donated by Mr. Long in 2020. Many thanks to Mr. Long for providing these excellent materials about an important chapter in our recent history. His thoughtful generosity is greatly appreciated,” Garrett said.

The Perry County Library in Linden is open at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. Please visit to look through the 20,000 books and 6,000 DVDs in the collection.