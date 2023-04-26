TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE

WHEREAS, on the 28th day of September, 2022, by deed of trust recorded in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, in Book 144, page 578, Heritage Covenant Schools, Inc., conveyed to William E. Bates, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of a note therein described; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated, and the holder of said indebtedness has directed the Trustee to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof; the public is, therefore, hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash,

THURSDAY, MAY 18, 2023, AT 2:00 P.M.

AT THE SOUTH DOOR OF THE COURT HOUSE

IN LINDEN, PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The property to be sold is located in Perry County, Tennessee, and is more particularly described as follows:

Being certain real estate located in the 4th Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee and more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at an iron stake, the same being the northwest corner of a lot or parcel of land conveyed to the Bank of Lobelville by deed of R. W. Jones, Clerk and Master of Lewis County, Tennessee, of record in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, in Deed Book D-5, page 374, which beginning point is in J. W. Bates’ south boundary line; and runs thence with Bates’ line east 86.5 feet to a stake in the west edge or margin of the right-of-way of State Highway No. 13; thence south 3 degrees east with west edge or margin of said right-of-way 81 feet to a stake, the northeast corner of the old bank lot; thence west with the north boundary line of the old bank lot 86.5 feet to a stake in the west boundary line of the lot of which this is a part, point is in Ray Loveless’ east boundary line; thence north 3 degrees west 81 feet with the west boundary line of the lot of which this is a part and Loveless’ east boundary line to the point of beginning.

Being a portion of the same property conveyed to Elizabeth Bass (now Heath), by deed of David Lee Bass, dated September 1, 1992, of record in Deed Book T-22 at page 162, ROPCT.

Included within the above-described property, but excluded from this conveyance and not conveyed hereby is the following tract or parcel of land conveyed to William F. Bates, et ux., by deed of Perry County Development Corporation, of record in Deed Book Q-18 at page 393, ROPCT, and more particularly described as follows:

Beginning on a stake at the northwest corner of the lot conveyed to Perry County Development Corporation by deed of record in Deed Book E-6 at page 589, of

which this is a part; and running thence east with Bates’ south boundary line 86 ½ feet to the west right-of-way of State Highway No. 13; thence south 3 degrees east 37 feet with said right-of-way; thence west along a line 18 inches north of the wall of a metal building and running parallel with said wall, 86 1/2 feet to a stake; thence north 3 degrees west with Loveless’ line 37 feet to the beginning, according to survey of Jack B. Wilburn, Registered Land Surveyor, dated June 11, 1977, using compass bearings and contour measurements.

The above property is improved property.

This being the same property conveyed to Heritage Covenant Schools, Inc., by Special Warranty Deed of Marianna Williams, as Interim Chapter 7 Trustee for the United States Bankruptcy Court, Western District of Tennessee, Eastern Division, dated October 27, 2010, and filed of record on January 7, 2011, in Deed Book D-11, Page 488, in the Register’s Office for Perry County, Tennessee.

This property is an improved tract identified as tax map 19I, group E, parcel 16.01, in the office of the Assessor of Property of Perry County, Tennessee. The street address of the above-described property is believed to be 114 South Main Street, Lobelville, Tennessee; but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Pursuant to T.C.A. 35-5-104, other parties that may have an interest in the tract of land herein described are the following:

Perry County Trustee through county taxes for 2022 assessed as tax map 19I, group E, parcel 16.01, in the amount of $843.57; and personal property taxes for 2022 in the amount of $8.24, plus penalty and interest. City of Lobelville through city taxes for 2022 assessed as tax map 19I, group E, parcel 16.01, in the amount of $190.69; and personal property taxes for 2022 in the amount of $1.76, plus penalty and interest.

The sale will be made free from the equity of redemption, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions, which were expressly waived under said deed of trust.

Trustee will convey all his right, title and interest, but without warranties of title. The sale will be made subject to any and all encumbrances, including but not limited to unpaid taxes; and I will sell and convey as Trustee and not otherwise.

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This 26th day of April, 2023.

William E. Bates, Trustee

Bank of Perry County

P.O. Box 341

Linden, TN 37096 B 5/10